The world is in a bit of a weird place today. Many of us confined to home, wondering what to do with ourselves. At this point, Twitter is a great place to be: people posting cute pictures of animals or amazing photographs of flowers and/or sunsets. It doesn’t get better than the ‘video’ posted by @thelizcarr and @thevjoiners; somehow you thought they might have had a better idea about which way to point the camera to get a video. Maybe they were just showing the first signs of ‘lockdownitis’. I can’t describe it, you just have to look it up, but by the end I had tears running down my face. Then I thought: if they’re bored, maybe they like to do a Guest Tea Towel 2020 and within minutes @thelizcarr said “oh oh oh this sounds like a lot of fun”. Interesting to see that it was Jo’s Tea Towel Story that came first. Thank you.

“This ones right up there #GoldenGirls” was Jo’s first comment, and I certainly agree with her there. When I asked her the story behind it her reply was “Welp. (Took me a while to work out what that meant). My 40th birthday had quite a Golden Girls theme to it. @thelizcarr got a load of our friends and family to make me a surprise video, singing along to the theme tune. It was incredible. We still get Golden Girls inspired presents. This lil beauty is from our good friend @hubbellg”.

Great story, great tea towel and I remember the great shows (probably be repeated on TV now that a lot a filming has stopped). Does Jo use this as a tea towel? I am awaiting the answer.