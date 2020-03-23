Heather’s Tea Towel Story

Over the last few months, I have invited various people to take up the offer of being a Guest Tea Towel 2020.  A lot of people think they haven’t got interesting enough tea towels; some obviously don’t have enough time to sort through their tea towels.  Maybe Coronavirus Lockdown has given people the time to rummage through their drawers.

Heather contacted me by Twitter: “Good morning, Barbara.  Finally, have gone through these tea towels and found a few”

B39897D2-0DEE-4EAA-9D84-A67924EB5806

“This tea towel was brought back from Norfolk by my late Auntie and Uncle.  I have only been to the coast in and around Blakeney.  It was lovely but a long drive from here” 

Abigail responded to the tea towel by saying: “Lovely to see Horning Mill on your tea towel, Heather, absolutely love Norfolk and the Broads.  Hired a boat last year on the Broads.  Scenery was amazing”.

46BC2F41-9FE9-419E-84D5-9330A09E584C

Heather has an amazing ‘wedding’ tea towel; I am very envious. “This was from a wedding in Orkney.  It was a lovely ‘favour’ gift and made a change from sugared almonds!”

“My third tea towel was part of a wedding gift from a neighbour”

9CFCBEC3-586E-42A5-AC6A-E511DEA6DE8E

Thank you, Heather, for sharing your three tea towels with me, and the Museum’s visitors.  They don’t have to be fancy, extraordinary, expensive.  All our tea towels will have a story to them: ‘Every tea towel tells a story’

One thought

  1. Pingback: Guest Tea Towels 2020 | Virtual Tea Towel Museum

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s