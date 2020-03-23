Heather’s Tea Towel Story

Over the last few months, I have invited various people to take up the offer of being a Guest Tea Towel 2020. A lot of people think they haven’t got interesting enough tea towels; some obviously don’t have enough time to sort through their tea towels. Maybe Coronavirus Lockdown has given people the time to rummage through their drawers.

Heather contacted me by Twitter: “Good morning, Barbara. Finally, have gone through these tea towels and found a few”

“This tea towel was brought back from Norfolk by my late Auntie and Uncle. I have only been to the coast in and around Blakeney. It was lovely but a long drive from here”

Abigail responded to the tea towel by saying: “Lovely to see Horning Mill on your tea towel, Heather, absolutely love Norfolk and the Broads. Hired a boat last year on the Broads. Scenery was amazing”.

Heather has an amazing ‘wedding’ tea towel; I am very envious. “This was from a wedding in Orkney. It was a lovely ‘favour’ gift and made a change from sugared almonds!”

“My third tea towel was part of a wedding gift from a neighbour”

Thank you, Heather, for sharing your three tea towels with me, and the Museum’s visitors. They don’t have to be fancy, extraordinary, expensive. All our tea towels will have a story to them: ‘Every tea towel tells a story’