Anne’s Story of Coping with Lockdown (Part 1)

Our youngest daughter, meanwhile, was in Thailand with her husband’s family. They had gone before any real problems developed here. They, too, were in a ‘bubble’ on their tiny island. As our fears grew about them getting back safe, they assured us no one was worried, or talked about it, there. It was just paranoid Mum/Mother-in-law being overly worried. Towards the end, they got the message and were fortunately on the last plane to leave their sleepy island. Aghast at the next airport to find hundreds of mask-wearing, frightened passengers who had had flights cancelled. However, they did eventually get a flight, arriving in London 25 minutes before ‘lockdown’, with a record passage through Heathrow from landing to in a taxi home, in 20 minutes.

SO, for me a few pounds lost in weight, and several strands of hair lost, all back on English terrafirma, we could all now relax. Or so it seemed…..

Relax, oh yes! Plenty of that. My husband, Steve, is on Cloud 9; he thinks this is how retirement was meant to be. Getting up in the morning, having a cuppa, reading the paper, maybe doing the crossword, then planning to do a job and actually being able to finish it! Well, he’s definately got the ‘Man Cave’ thing down to a tee. Whether you’ve read ‘Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus’, you can be assured this is his ‘Den’. From within which he can sulk, ignore, avoid confrontation and work out solutions. He can adapt, mend, recycle and build. Find peace and tranquility, maybe even meditate, who knows. He operates it to the required 2 metre distancing rule, at least, plenty of social distancing. I have to knock before entering, in case I startle the fish (over flow of baby fish that might be eaten from the pond) in a tank he has in there. I’m quite sure if he could get it delivered by Amazon, he would fit a fingerprint entry system by the door. He’s swept, tidied, built shelves, a bench, put lights up and taken the radio in. He has found his Kingdom. This is his perfect idea of self isolation. I’ve even had the odd phone call, welcoming me to visit with a cup of tea for us both.

Me, on the other hand, has found solace in gardening”.